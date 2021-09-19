Torres: No reason for me to resign

By
|
Posted on Sep 20 2021
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that he absolutely is not going to resign, despite unfavorable testimony in the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee hearing that is looking into his expenditures of public funds and travels.

“There’s no reason for me to resign,” said Torres when asked during his regular radio news briefing if he ever thinks of resigning from office in the wake of the JGO investigation where committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta had asked Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios if he believes there is sufficient reason and justification to call for the immediate resignation of Torres or move for his impeachment. Palacios had replied that doing so is a legislative prerogative. Palacios appeared before the JGO Committee last Wednesday in response to a subpoena.

When asked about Palacios’ testimony, the governor said Palacios made the comments already “so he is just going to move forward on what he needs to do.”

As to the question whether Palacios gave a truthful testimony, Torres didn’t give a direct response. “I don’t want to be the one to say whether it’s accurate or not,” the governor said.

On whether he plans to testify by himself or with counsel before the committee, Torres said they will deal with it when they get that subpoena. He said the committee had already voted to issue him a subpoena so he will just wait for that.

“I’ve told this in the beginning, I said, ‘Hey, call me in so we can hash this out and answer these questions, the concerns that you have,” the governor said.

He said it’s been several months already and the JGO never did call him. “They’re choosing to go this route. They brought in officers, they brought in other people and yet they haven’t called me,” Torres said.

This means, Torres said, that the JGO Committee already has a goal and agenda before all this process.

The House is controlled by the Democrats. Torres is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 20, 2021, 9:25 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune