Torres OKs 2 Rota bills for scholarships, patients’ allowance

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has signed into law a local bill that will appropriate $24,500 from the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation Reserve Account for student scholarships and housing assistance.

Torres also signed into law a local bill that will appropriate $10,000 from the Poker Licensing Fee Account for Medical Subsistence Allowance for Rota’s hemodialysis and terminally-ill patients.

The governor said Thursday that the scholarship legislation, House Local Bill 22-39, D1, is now Rota Local Law 22-11, while the patients’ allowance legislation, House Local Bill 22-40, D1, is now Rota Local Law 22-12.

Torres informed Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) and Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who co-chair the Rota Legislative Delegation, about his enactment of the two local bills.

Manglona is the author of the two bills.

Under the legislations, the expenditure authority of the $24,500 for scholarship shall be the chairman of the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation Board, while for the $10,000 for allowance shall be the Secretary of Finance.

The Rota Legislative Delegation unanimously passed the bills last Nov. 3.