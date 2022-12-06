COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 7, 2022

Share











SINMI monthly meeting on Thursday

The Soroptimist International Chapter of the Northern Mariana Islands will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at 12pm at the GrandVrio Hotel’s Dolphin Restaurant.

Join us to help continue our work for the “Best for Women” in the CNMI!

The Club is accepting new members! Come and meet us and see what we are all about! (PR)

5.2-magnitude earthquake in NMI region

At 12:31pm on Dec. 5 2022, a report of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred 19.249°N 146.520°E in the Northern Marianas Islands region.

Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. (PR)

Rip currents seen until Friday

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday afternoon. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present along east facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the next few days.

The public is therefore advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)