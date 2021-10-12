Torres OKs bill that allocates IPI’s $1M casino license fee to Tinian

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has signed into law a bill that appropriates $1 million of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s casino license fees collected for Tinian.

House Local Bill 22-21, D1 was first passed by the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation. The bill now becomes Tinian Local Law 22-06. Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) is the author of the bill.

Under the bill, the $1 million shall be appropriated as follows: $30,000 to COTA Tinian and $400,000 to the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission ($350,000 for personnel and $50,000 for operations) until the funds are depleted based on the TCGCC budget for fiscal year 2022. The $60,000 shall be appropriated for the Supplemental Medical Assistance Program under the Office of the Mayor of Tinian & Aguiguan; and $40,000 for the Displaced Medical Assistance Program under the Office of the Mayor and Tinian and Aguiguan for permanently displaced Tinian residents residing on Saipan for medical treatment or services pursuant to the Inter-Island Medical Referral Program.

The $470,000 shall be appropriated to the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan as follows: $50,000 for the mayor’s discretionary fund, and $420,000 for personnel, operations, professional services, public programs of the Mayor of Tinian & Aguiguan and the Office of the Tinian Municipal Treasurer.