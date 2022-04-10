Torres proposes $16.09M budget for 2,069 FTEs

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has proposed a budget in the grand total of $16,091,704 to pay 2,069 full-time employees of the central government in fiscal year 2023 using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to Torres’ proposed budget submitted Friday to the Legislature, the Executive Branch will receive a total of $10,817,560 in ARPA for 1,217 FTEs.

For Rota, $1,677,116 will be given to pay for 293 FTEs. For Tinian and Aguiguan, $1,472,000 will be budgeted for 270 FTEs. For Saipan and Northern Islands, $564,585 is budgeted for 101 FTEs. For boards and commissions, $265,229 is budgeted for 38 FTEs. For independent programs, $1,295,214 is allocated for 109 FTEs.

Under the Executive Branch, $209,487 is budgeted for 13 FTEs at the Office of the Governor, and $109,012 for 10 FTEs at the Office of Lt. Governor.

A total of $2,652,717 is budgeted for 140 FTEs in other offices of the governor and lieutenant governor.

The other proposed budgets under the executive branch are the following:

• $340,842 for 50 FTEs: Department of Commerce.

• $315,703 for 65 FTEs: Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

• $803,155 for 117 FTEs: Department of Corrections.

• $1,116,964 for 158 FTEs: Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services

• $2,328,174 for 236 FTEs: Department of Finance

• $170,151 for 22 FTEs: Department of Labor

• $528,182 for 93 FTEs: Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

• $1,368,815 for 213 FTEs: Department of Public Safety.

• $874,358 for 100 FTEs: Department of Public Works.