Torres says Coldeen is part of the CNMI history

By
|
Posted on Nov 24 2021

Tag:
Share

Bob Coldeen

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday last week that the people of the CNMI will remember longtime KSPN sportscaster Bob Coldeen, who has retired after 28 years.

Torres said he and the people of the CNMI are thankful to Coldeen, who is definitely a part of the CNMI’s history.

“Bob, I can’t thank you enough. The people of the CNMI thank you for everything that you have done,” he said.

The governor said if there is anyone in this island, even from abroad, who want to learn about the CNMI’s history, not just in sports but overall, Coldeen is the right person to ask.

Torres said Coldeen has shared so many stories and has made a huge impact in the sports and the life of sports in the CNMI.

The governor said the people of the CNMI will be forever grateful to Coldeen and his family for his sports coverage in the last 28 years.

Coldeen, 70, retired last Oct. 29.

Before being a TV sportscaster, he was a Peace Corp volunteer, a Rota High School teacher, and a Public School System programs coordinator.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CNMI swimmers ready for World Champs

Posted On Nov 24 2021
, By
0

Thanks and More Out the Quarantine Door

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

New book looks at CNMI’s political and economic issues

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 24, 2021, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune