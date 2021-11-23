Torres says Coldeen is part of the CNMI history

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday last week that the people of the CNMI will remember longtime KSPN sportscaster Bob Coldeen, who has retired after 28 years.

Torres said he and the people of the CNMI are thankful to Coldeen, who is definitely a part of the CNMI’s history.

“Bob, I can’t thank you enough. The people of the CNMI thank you for everything that you have done,” he said.

The governor said if there is anyone in this island, even from abroad, who want to learn about the CNMI’s history, not just in sports but overall, Coldeen is the right person to ask.

Torres said Coldeen has shared so many stories and has made a huge impact in the sports and the life of sports in the CNMI.

The governor said the people of the CNMI will be forever grateful to Coldeen and his family for his sports coverage in the last 28 years.

Coldeen, 70, retired last Oct. 29.

Before being a TV sportscaster, he was a Peace Corp volunteer, a Rota High School teacher, and a Public School System programs coordinator.