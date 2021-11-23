NMC employee tests positive, college facilities closed

Posted on Nov 24 2021

An employee of the Northern Marinas College has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the closure of college facilities today, Nov. 24, for deep cleaning and college employees will transition to teleworking also starting today.

All face-to-face and hybrid classes and student support services will be migrated online from Nov. 24, 2021, through Nov. 27, 2021.

According to a mass email message yesterday from NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, he said contact tracing activities are being conducted to determine the extent of the outbreak. Other safety protocols are being carried out by NMC’s facilities team and other departments at the college.

“As this is an evolving situation, please stay informed through official sources,” he added. “While all of these preventive measures are occurring, we encourage you to remain calm but vigilant in staying informed and carrying out preventive measures.”

If you are concerned that you may have come in contact with someone who tested positive, you can contact the COVID-19 Task Force Contact Tracing Team Tip Lines at (670) 287-2274 or (670) 286-1729. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

