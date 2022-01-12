Torres’ statement on House impeachment decision

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding the House of Representatives’ decision on his impeachment, as well as the impeachment demonstration held outside of the CNMI Legislative building.

It is unfortunate to witness the hatred and the willful spread of misinformation from the mouths of certain individuals, as evidenced by the calls for impeachment and the demonstration held outside of the Legislature. I have been advocating for all of us to work collaboratively as one united Commonwealth, and yet politically-motivated members of the House of Representatives have chosen time and time again against this. They have chosen to pursue a witch hunt in order to perpetuate this notion that I am a corrupt leader who does not care for the well-being of my home and its people. Those who know me and who have worked with me know that this could not be true.

Not only have the members of the House Committee on JGO made repeated personal attacks against myself, members of my family, and the hardworking members of my administration, but their willingness to spread false and misleading information benefiting their personal interests is unbecoming of any elected official and knows no end.

To those who showed up to support the House’s vote for impeachment, I respect your right to peacefully protest. However, I continue to respectfully urge you to try to look past your personal biases and see the situation for what it is: they want to impeach a governor simply because they do not like him. I have done nothing wrong, and the facts support this. This is purely a political move for them.

To say that I am a governor who has committed felonies, as stated in the House resolution for impeachment, is not factual by any means. Instead, it is an attack on my character, my family, and tireless members of this administration who have sacrificed for and served their community during arguably the most difficult times in our Commonwealth’s history. And yet we continue to work hard in service of our people.

I have said this multiple times and I will continue to say it: I have not done anything illegal. Those who choose to accuse me of wrongdoings choose to remain blind to the fact that progress and good work continue in the Marianas for my supporters and non-supporters alike.

I want to thank all those who did come out to show their support. Unfortunately, the House of Representatives voted the way that they did. However, I remain undiscouraged and will not deter from my commitment to the CNMI.

For those who oppose my administration and capacity as an elected official, I want you to know that I work hard for you too. I care for every person who calls these islands home.

The decision of the full House of Representatives to impeach me as governor conveys one thing: that, although the dedication and commitment my administration and I have for the Commonwealth remains evident through various natural disaster recovery efforts and the ongoing pandemic, there will always be individuals who choose hatred and divisiveness over collaboration and goodwill. Even after today’s impeachment proceedings, I continue to reach across the branches to reaffirm my position that we are a stronger Marianas when we choose to work together.

I reiterate my previous statements by expressing my trust in the Senate’s ability to conduct upcoming proceedings regarding this matter with transparency, in proper decorum, and in accordance with a set of published rules. And further, that they will restore credibility and respect for these truth-seeking processes and ensure fairness and equal protection under the law.