BREAKING NEWS: Torres impeached on 4 other charges
With 15 voting yes, 4 voting no, and one abstention, the House of Representatives adopted today the remaining four other articles of impeachment charging Gov. Ralph DLG Torres with corruption for unlawful first-class and business-class travel, corruption for misuse of government resources, neglect of duty for negligence during a crisis, and neglect of duty for contempt of the Legislature. Earlier today, the House voted to impeach Torres on two charges. More details to follow.