SENATE HEARING ON ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT
Torres’ statement on Senate impeachment proceedings
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Friday issued the following statement on the Senate impeachment proceedings held today, May 13, 2022:
I want to thank all of our supporters for their continuous showing of support since these proceedings began in the House of Representatives. I want to thank them all for their time, efforts, and commitment, from showing up to the first hearings to dismiss in the Senate, to the official hearings now. I can’t thank all of them enough for standing by mine, first lady’s, and my family’s side as we go through this process. We would not be as strong as we are without their support. To see the overwhelming love and encouragement is what drives us every morning to continue to do good for our Commonwealth.