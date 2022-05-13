SENATE HEARING ON ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

'AG knew, had no issues with travel privileges for governor, lt. governor'

Today, the Republican Party of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands issued the following statement relative to the Senate hearing on the Articles of Impeachment:

Based on the sworn testimony of the first witness, Mr. Epi Cabrera, who served the Torres Administration since 2015, provided sworn testimony that he was assigned to serve on the committee whose charge was to review the travel regulations on or around 2017.

He states that there were several complaints by government officials concerning travel per diem and car rental. Premium travel was not of any concern by the committee or the attorney general.

He further states that the attorney general himself has received a copy of the travel regulations, met with Mr. Cabrera, and provided input on changes to be made.

Mr. Cabrera testified that the travel regulations committee recommended that both the governor and lieutenant governor should travel premium class especially over long distances because of the need for rest before the meetings.

Mr. Cabrera stated that the AG himself reviewed the proposed travel regulations and did not advise to change the premium class travel language.

Attorney Tony Aguon stated that there was consensus by the travel committee and the attorney general had no concerns relative to the governor traveling premium class.

The bottom line is that Attorney General Ed Manibusan knew of the travel regulations, the issues at hand, and had expressed no concerns verbally or in writing about the governor or lieutenant governor traveling premium class.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

