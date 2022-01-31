Torres tests positive for COVID-19

Governor says he’s doing well, continues to telework while on isolation
By
|
Posted on Feb 01 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres notified the public yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released to the media, Torres said he remains in good spirits and is not experiencing any symptoms.

Torres

“I will continue to telework while in isolation and will do my part to keep my family, staff, and community safe,” he said.

The governor said he received an antigen test last Sunday after having been in close contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was informed shortly after that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m doing well,” said Torres in a text message in response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about his condition.

Torres said he also took COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and had tested negative on all three of those tests.

The Office of the Governor news release quoted Torres as being thankful for having received his vaccinations and booster shot, and will quarantine at home as per current COVID-19 protocols.

According to updated COVID-19 protocols, effective last Saturday, Jan. 29, individuals confirmed positive with the virus and are asymptomatic must stay at home for at least five days, isolate, and wear a well-fitted mask around others.

The governor extended his appreciation to the COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for their continued work and commitment to keeping the community safe.

He said he will continue to thank CNMI residents for following the most updated COVID-19 protocols.

“As a Commonwealth, we are living through the new normal of this pandemic. Our community’s ability to come together to face this challenge is a testament of our strength and resilience,” Torres said.

As of yesterday, the CNMI’s vaccination rate was already at 99.3%.

Pointing out that vaccinations help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, Torres urged unvaccinated individuals to be vaccinated, and for the community to consider getting booster shots.

“Please also remember to practice the 3 W’s—wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

