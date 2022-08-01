Torres to provide FSM with PPE, 25,000 COVID-19 test kit

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres met virtually last Saturday with Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo to discuss matters of importance to FSM, the rising COVID-19 cases throughout FSM, and how the CNMI may assist in their COVID-19 response efforts.

Torres informed Panuelo that the CNMI is prepared to send 25,000 COVID-19 testing kits, as well as personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizers to FSM.

“I am glad that we are able to assist our brothers and sisters in FSM with these test kits and PPE. COVID-19 has greatly impacted our community, as well as communities around the world, and it is because of this that we understand how critical it is to implement preventative measures and utilize resources throughout a community to mitigate the virus’ spread,” said Torres.

In the virtual meeting, Panuelo extended his gratitude and appreciation for Torres and the people of the CNMI for their assistance. Torres informed Panuelo of his commitment to providing further assistance, with the help of the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force, and ensuring that the test kits and supplies are sent to the people of FSM as soon as possible. (PR)