Torres unconcerned which gubernatorial opponent is stronger

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said his least concern right now is which of his two gubernatorial opponents—Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan)—is a stronger opponent in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial race.

In response to a question about the election during a radio press briefing, Torres said he is not thinking about who is stronger or weaker as his concern is to continue focusing on government retirees’ 100% pension benefits and rebuilding the CNMI economy.

“My concern is to move forward on what people voted for me to do and what I need to do,” he said.

The governor said he is hoping that the Legislature will actually act on giving the bonus to government retirees, which is now at $1,000 per retiree.

Torres vowed to continue giving the retirees their 100% pension benefits and also giving them more bonus as time progresses.

He said he wants to make sure to revive the CNMI’s economy by bringing back the Japanese tourists, even as the Korean tourists have already started trickling in. The governor said they want to reach out to other tourist destinations as well.

He said they want to give job opportunities to the youth and build a stronger relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Torres said his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), is moving to make sure that the youth get job opportunities when they graduate.

He added that they are also working with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to expand the hospital.

“It’s the right time to do it. And we do have good vision moving forward,” the governor said.