226 new cases; 8 hospitalized

Two hundred twenty-six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,108 cases since March 26, 2020.

As of Feb. 23, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated, three who are vaccinated, and two who are partially vaccinated. Two of the eight are on ventilators.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 321st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 8, 2022. The patient was a 33-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 8.

The JIC statement quotes Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “While we have made so much progress in this pandemic, with each loss we are reminded that our fight with this virus continues. To his family and loved ones, we grieve with you and extend our prayers and sympathies during this difficult time.”

Of the 226 new cases in the CNMI who were identified on Feb. 22, 2022, a total of 13 were identified on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 226 cases are pending verification.

Of the total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, as of Feb. 22, 2022, there have been 8,134 recoveries; 947 active cases; and 27 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 8,461 were identified via community testing, while 647 were identified via travel testing.

A total of 75 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 23, 2022; of the eligible population, 56.1% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 680 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 22, 2022: 422 via Community-Based Testing; 191 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; 44 at the Tinian Health Center; and 23 at the Rota Health Center.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals aged 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

To view the schedule for Community-Based Testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. Pre-registration highly recommended as slots are limited. Reserve your slot to get tested before you line up and all slots are filled.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR/Saipan Tribune)