Torres urges JGO Committee to respect employees’ testimony

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee that is investigating his expenditure of public funds should respect the testimony of government employees as he has not coerced anyone about their testimony.

Speaking at a radio press briefing, Torres said he and his wife are not the kind of people who would pressure anyone in their testimony.

“All of you guys know me. I don’t go around putting pressure, telling anyone to do this otherwise they’re gone,” said Torres when asked to comment about Police Sgt. Flora Aguon’s testimony before the JGO.

The committee, which is controlled by Democratic representatives, is investigating Torres, who is a Republican.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was still waiting for comments from JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

Aguon, who was formerly assigned as protective security detail for first lady Diann Tudela Torres, testified Thursday, among other things, that she was never asked to assist with the personal shopping of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and first lady Diann Torres and that the first couple had attended many meetings in Washington D.C., Montana, and Guam.

She said she was never asked to “take care” of the Torres couple’s children and family members, that no one has approached her to sign a nondisclosure agreement, and no one pressured her testimony.

Torres said that putting pressure on anyone is not how he and his wife were raised.

Torres said JGO Committee members may disagree with some of his actions, but they’re absolutely not illegal.

He said all of these government employees, whether it’s Aguon, a police captain, or other employees, have all worked hard yet are being dragged through the hearing by the JGO.

The governor said if some JGO members don’t like the testimony, they would say “I heard this and heard that.”

“Why bring them in if you are not going to listen and believe a word they say?” Torres asked.

During the testimony of Aguon last Thursday, Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) stated that whenever it comes to testifying, they’ve heard that there has been some pressure at the Department of Public Safety. At one point, he asked Aguon: “Have you ever been pressured or anything with regard to your testimony here today?” She replied, “No, sir.”

Torres said Aguon is a hardworking individual and that he thanked for her service and for always being there. Torres said many of these protective service detail personnel also do volunteer work to help, but yet are being told or being said something else by the JGO Committee members themselves.

“So I ask the JGO to respect these individuals, respect the answers that is coming from them,” said the governor as he reiterated that no one is being pressured and that he never spoke to Aguon or anyone that has testified. “We have hardworking individuals. Respect them and believe their answers because it’s coming from them,” Torres said.