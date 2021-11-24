BREAKING NEWS: Glicerio ‘Eli’ Arago, 69

Share











With great sadness, the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI and the Philippine Consulate General Agaña, Guam join the Arago family in announcing the peaceful passing of Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago, the honorary Philippine consul to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on Nov. 24, in Guam.

Honorary consul Arago was 69.

“It is with deep sadness that we would like to announce the passing of Glicerio “Eli” Arago, our Philippine honorary consul to the CNMI, due to complications from stroke. He was surrounded by family members, his consulate staff members, and close friends at the time of his passing shortly after 10am today at the Guam Regional Medical City,” according to the joint statement released this morning.

The Office of the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI, the Philippine Consulate General in Agaña, and TanHoldings Corp., the late honorary consul Arago’s employer, are working with his family in making the arrangement for memorial services on Saipan.

More details on the celebration of his life will be announced soon.