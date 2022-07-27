Toves, Wally to continue soccer journey

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2022

Tag:
Share

In this combo photo, Merrick Toves is joined by NMIFA technical director Michiteru Mita, while Britany Wally (center, right photo) is with NMIFA executive director Russelle Zapanta and coach Angie Ito during a brief ceremony last Friday in Koblervillle announcing the two NMI National Team pool players’ move to continue their soccer journey off-island.(ROSELYN B. MONROYO)

NMI National Team pool players Merrick Toves and Britany Wally will continue their soccer journey off-island as they joined their respective school’s program.

Toves, who plays goalie for the national team, will be with the Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy—an association football academy based in Leeds, England. Wally, on the other hand, is heading to Texas to suit up for Navarro College.

“I am excited for this opportunity. I’ve been waiting for this since I graduated from high school a couple of years ago. Finally, it’s happening and I would like to thank everyone who helped me get the chance to play college soccer. Thank you to NMIFA, my coaches, and teammates,” said Wally.

Northern Mariana Islands Football Association president Jerry Tan led a brief ceremony for Wally and Toves last Friday at the NMIFA office in Koblerville and is pleased with how NMI players are given opportunities to pursue higher education through football.

“We lost count already on how many NMI players have made it to the collegiate ranks and that’s very good news for us—a boost to our program.  We are all proud of you and we wish you good luck as you continue to play football. Please come back and share what you will learn to our young players,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, Toves said he will use the opportunity to play off-island to continue improving his game and represent the NMI well. He commits to continue playing for the NMI national team and inspire young players to stay with the NMIFA program.

Toves’ school has two teams—the FC RIASA/Eccleshill United FC—which competes in the Northern Counties East Football League. NECL is a semi-professional English football league with two divisions (Premier Division and Division One), which stand at the ninth and 10th levels of the football pyramid respectively. The league has over 40 club members.

Navarro College, on the other hand, is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association, which sanctions community, state, and junior college athletics throughout the U.S. The Bulldogs are the eight-time Region XIV champions, have made it to the NJCAA National Tournament nine times, including a runner-up finish in 2013, and was once ranked No. 1 (2013) in the entire competition. This is the same school that recruited Wally’s teammate on the NMI National Women’s Team, Guinevere Borja, who is now with Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

NMI Women’s National Team head coach Luem Khen Koo, who joined Tan and other NMIFA officials in last weekend’s ceremony, believes the growing numbers of NMI players getting opportunities to compete in the collegiate ranks, will encourage more players—especially female ones—to try the sport. Wally is the seventh NMI female player to move up to collegiate ranks since 2016. In the men’s side, more than 10 NMI players have played in the collegiate league.

NMI Men’s National Team head coach and NMIFA technical director Michiteru Mita reminded Toves and Wally to be role models on and off the pitch and capitalize on every opportunity to play against high-level teams and learn from them.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

NMIFA
0

New pitches, more opportunities for soccer players

Posted On Mar 07 2022
, By
0

$21.2M Oleai Sports Complex makeover

Posted On Dec 31 2021
, By
0

19 schools receive soccer uniforms

Posted On Sep 01 2021
, By
sbl
0

SBL wants to emulate soccer’s success

Posted On Jul 26 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2022, 5:40 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune