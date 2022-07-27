DOL to host job fair in August

Share











The CNMI Department of Labor will be hosting a job fair at the Hyatt Regency Saipan on Aug. 26, 2022, from 9am to 3pm.

The in-person event will feature employers within the construction, manpower services, retail, and hospitality industries. The job fair is free and open to the public.

The department’s theme for the job fair, “Rebuilding the Workforce of Tomorrow,” is a call to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CNMI’s workforce. The department continues to strive to mitigate challenges caused by the pandemic by providing the means to enhance the islands’ workforce population.

“We are continuing our collaboration with CNMI employers to boost their recruiting efforts for U.S. citizens as employees,” said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente. “This event is an opportunity for anyone who’s looking for a job to meet with potential employers and ask their questions about vacancies, benefits, and other related employment details.”

The CNMI State Workforce Development Board and the Workforce Investment Agency Division are Equal Opportunity employers/providers and auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

This event is 100% funded through the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Grant totaling $1,523,110 for program year 2020.

Further information about the job fair is available at the department’s website, http://www.marianaslabor.net. For immediate assistance or inquiries, call (670)664-3196 or (670)664-3190 or email jobfair2022.dol@gmail.com. (PR)