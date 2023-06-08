Trial for both Camacho and co-defendant is vacated

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2023
Share

Vicente Camacho

The bench trial for the pending criminal case against Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan) and his co-defendant that was originally set for July has been vacated at the request of one of the defendants.

The parties in this case went before Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo yesterday for a pre-trial conference, during which it was learned that one of the defendants in the case, Tiepo A. Nikiti, is in Guam to escort his mother, who is on medical referral and will possibly be leaving for the U.S. mainland for more treatment. It was Nikiti has requested to vacate the trial set for July 17.

The CNMI government was represented by Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds while Camacho appeared with his counsel, Michael A. White. Nikiti did not appear but was represented by his court appointed counsel, assistant public defender Emily Thomsen.

The government also updated the court on the status of the victim, who is also ill, and that it is still moving forward with the trial without the victim.

Based on the information brought in court yesterday, Govendo vacated the bench trial scheduled for July 17, and set a status conference the same day at 9am.

At this hearing, the court ordered that an update on the status of Nikiti’s mother’s medical referral be given and the court will also hear Camacho’s request for a speedy trial.

Camacho, 60, and Nikiti face charges for allegedly assaulting Commonwealth Ports Authority master electrician Steven Koch while he was on a walk with his daughter on the evening of Oct. 29, near their home in China Town. Camacho is out on bail.

Due to the alleged assault, Koch reportedly suffered abrasions, bruising, and pain in his head and body from the blows, and was taken to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The assault incident is believed to have stemmed from a longstanding animosity between Koch and his brother-in-law, Concepcion.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 9, 2023, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune