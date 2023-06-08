A well-rounded education

Share











For 70 years now, Mount Carmel School has been home to numerous students and faculty who have embraced a philosophy of life and learning anchored on faith and servitude while pursuing academic excellence.

MCS principal Filmah Buenaflor explained that, as a Catholic family, “we respect each individual for the personal gifts that each person brings into our community. This appreciation for culture and respect for diversity exemplifies a life in concurrence with Catholic teachings. With justice and love, we share the values of Jesus Christ. Supported by our positive and nurturing community, each member develops a capacity for mature responsibility.”

To live up to its philosophy and mission of educating the whole person within a Catholic community, Buenaflor said the school offers a challenging curriculum that focuses on college preparatory courses, Catholic enrichment and educational programs, extracurricular activities and social, emotional learning programs, and activities.

Through these programs, Knights, as MCS students are collectively known, get an education that incorporates the basics of education (reading, writing, and math), the sciences, and the humanities.

The school also offers a wide range of elective courses aimed at developing a student’s life skills. These include courses on creative writing, history, computer science and communications.

On the lighter side, students also get to participate in programs that encourage leadership, sportsmanship and the appreciation for culture and the arts. The school’s athletic program sees students participating in soccer, volleyball and cross-country racing. The school’s strong athletics program has produced outstanding student athletes who have represented the CNMI in major sporting competitions—basketball, soccer and tennis.

Knights are also encouraged and are known to take up volunteer work as part of the school’s aim of promoting positive change in the community.

Buenaflor said many Knights volunteer their time to assist local community organizations such as the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, the Commonwealth Cancer Association, Saipan Cares for Animals, the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa, Karidat Social Services, and 4-H Marianas, among many others.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, MCS has also strengthened their wellness programs that include retreats and workshops to help Knights cope with the current demands of society.

“Each of these programs is geared toward achieving the school’s Expected Schoolwide Learning Results, or ESLR, which sets the standards for the conduct of Knights in the way they communicate, lead and practice the Catholic principles they have gained at MCS,” said Buenaflor.

With a challenging academic program backed by a strong Catholic foundation. MCS has prepared and molded its Knights who have become some of the CNMI’s great minds and talents.

“Mount Carmel School’s legacy is seen in many of its graduates who are now prominent leaders and stewards in the local community and abroad. Our MCS AlumKnights can be found leading in government, business, education, health, and non-profit organizations. This legacy of an MCS’ education continues to be shared and extended to as many AlumKnights who also choose to provide their own children with a well-rounded Catholic education,” said Buenaflor.