‘Trip was a great learning experience’

By
|
Posted on Aug 23 2022
Share

NMI Rollers Basketball Association’s girls 17-and-under team poses with the University of Guam Lady Tritons after their scrimmage last Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The NMI Rollers Basketball Association’s girls 17-and-under team is back on Saipan after spending most of last week taking part in the basketball camp of B.League player Morgan Aiken.

RBA girls 17-and-under coach Marlene Lumabi said the whole trip was a great learning experience for both the coaches and players. 

“The players learned a lot from our trainer, Morgan Aiken. He went over the fundamentals and was able to answer many of our players’ questions. The whole training was meant to focus on fundamentals.”

The CNMI women’s national player said their sessions with the Yamaguchi Patriots guard in the mornings were complemented further by scrimmages against the Yellow Jacket, the U15 Guam Select, the JFK High School Basketball Team, and the University of Guam Lady Tritons in the evenings.

“As we were training, we had scheduled scrimmages at night. The scrimmages were perfect to test run the skills the girls obtained from Morgan. As a coach, I saw that each girl was using what Morgan taught them and when I was on the court with them, I felt the progress. I want to take the time to thank all the teams we scrimmaged against, our trainer, and our sponsors (IT&E and CNMI lawmakers.) This experience wouldn’t be possible without their help and support,” she said.

One of the members of the RBA girls 17-and-under, Kaitlyn Chavez, said attending a basketball camp was a welcome change.

“I was really excited about the basketball camp because it’s my first camp for basketball and it’s a different sport now so it’s a different experience with new people and perspective. We had practice with Morgan Aiken and it was really nice because it made us better. During our stay we also had scrimmages against teams from Guam and overall was a great experience,” said Chavez, who represented the CNMI in athletics and was considered for the triathlon team in the recent Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 and is also a budding soccer star.

Her teammate, Kaia Travilla, echoed Lumabi when she said that the camp was a great learning experience for the whole team.

“This is our first time playing together with a new set of players, but I think this is a great way to build chemistry and learn from each other. I’m having a great time learning from Morgan Aiken and I look forward to expanding my knowledge in basketball,” she said.

Aside from Chavez and Travilla, the other seven 17-and-under players that trained last week with Aiken at the Ballers Gymnasium in Harmon were Kyna Delos Reyes, Lency Sagarino, Tasilyn Ramon, Andera Ramos, Kaeli Pathil, Yasmeen Younis, and Mia Abuan.

RBA founder and head coach Joe Diaz, for his part, said Aiken’s camp was a great eye-opener for the girls since it gave them the perspective of a professional player. 

“It’s very basic but it’s more for game-specific situations because he’s a professional basketball player. He was very detailed as a trainer and I’d like to have him conduct a camp for our NMI Rollers Basketball Association on Saipan. Because they always hear it from a local coach, but once they hear it from a pro they’ll say ‘that’s what coach said’ but they don’t really absorb it because they see us everyday at practice in our club. But once they hear it from a pro, they get it and they become better and better,” he said.

Diaz was also proud of how the RBA girls 17-and-under team acquitted themselves well in Aiken’s basketball camp. 

“Camps like these make us understand why you play in the national team. Also they showed great work ethic. Our Rollers girls everyday woke up at 4am to run a mile for 7 minutes and then after a light breakfast went straight to camp. Being an athlete is different from being a basketball player. Being an athlete is all about grinding everyday,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 23, 2022, 6:07 AM
Showers
Showers
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune