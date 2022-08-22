COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 23, 2022

Share











Water service interruption on Thursday in Fina Sisu

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 8am to 4pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in portions of Fina Sisu (between Penka Place and Patma Place along Tun Antonio Apa Road). Customers in the affected areas will experience low water pressure to no water during the outage period.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC’s contractor for the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project to relocate a fire hydrant located along Tun Antonio Apa Road in Fina Sisu. Customers should expect normal water service soon after the relocation of the hydrant.

This project is part of the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide a more reliable water system. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesComoration/). (PR)

NMPASI closed on Friday

This is to inform the public that the Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. will be closed this Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 8am to 5pm for a staff Professional Development. Normal office hours will resume on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PR)

Guam PTAC offers free webinar

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering a free webinar on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on Teaming and Joint Ventures. What are they and which is right for your business? The Guam PTAC will discuss the federal regulations related to these arrangements and discuss ways to use these arrangements effectively.

The webinar will run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)