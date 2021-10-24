Tropical depression forms

Share











The National Weather Service in Guam reported a tropical depression now named 25W that formed west of the Marianas but poses no threat to the CNMI.

The newly formed system was last seen 460 miles west-southwest of Saipan and 370 miles west of Guam and was last seen moving away from the Marianas.

Tropical depression 25W will continue to develop and could become a tropical storm but the system does not pose any direct threat to the Marianas or Yap State.

Tropical depression 25W is moving west-northwest at 13 mph and It is expected to make a turn toward the north-northwest with little change in forward movement today.

The system carries maximum sustained winds of up to 35 mph and is forecast to intensify over the next several days before becoming a tropical storm.