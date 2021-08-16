Tropical depression to pass through Marianas today

Share











A tropical storm watch remains in effect for the Marianas, with Tropical Depression 16W expected to pass through the region today.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase, with the heaviest rainfall expected today, prompting the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency to issue a flood watch for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

According to the National Weather Service in Guam, a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota with tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, possible through Tuesday as it passes through the Marianas.

Fortunately, Tropical Depression 16W remains weak and unorganized and positioning has shifted slightly northwest.

Tropical Depression 16W was last seen moving northwest at 20 mph, and is expected to turn west with a slight decrease in forward speed. 16W is forecast to slightly increase in strength to tropical storm intensity of 40 mph in the next 48 hours.

The center of the system was last located near latitude 13.8 degrees north and longitude 149.8 degrees east, placing the disturbance at about 295 miles east-southeast of Tinian, 285 miles east-southeast of Saipan, 310 miles east of Rota, and about 340 miles east-northeast of Guam.

Due to the expected increase in rainfall of up to 2 to 4 inches, a flash flood watch will remain in effect through early Wednesday morning. The flash flood watch will be implemented for Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and members of the CNMI community should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Residents are urged to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the national weather service when you can do so safely.

In addition to the flash flood watch, a small craft advisory also remains in the effect for the CNMI through tonight.

The CNMI can expect east winds of up to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Sea levels are also expected to rise up to 11 feet.

Mariners are encouraged not to operate their vessels in these hazardous conditions as winds could possibly capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility while out at sea.