Tropical Storm Haishen moves away from Marianas

Tropical Storm Haishen continues to move away from the Marianas.

According to the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, Tropical Storm Haishen (11W) was moving west-southwest at 8mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50mph.

Rain bands associated with Haishen may brush the northern islands and cause occasional heavy rain showers and thunderstorm bring brief wind gusts up to 40mph through the day.

Haishen will continue to move away from the Marianas today and winds will begin to decrease, as will the potential for heavy showers.

Dangerous surf of around 15 feet is likely to continue along west and north facing reefs through Friday.

Interisland travel by boat should be avoided the next few days due to winds and seas. Hazardous surf along west and north facing reefs is likely to continue through early next week as Haishen continues to send long-period swell toward the Marianas. (Kimberly A. Bautista)