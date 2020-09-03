CDC stops home evictions for now

By
|
Posted on Sep 04 2020

Tag:
Share

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered a nationwide halt on home evictions until Dec. 31, 2020, for people who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have no other way of providing housing for themselves and their families.

The goal for the eviction ban is to ensure that people have a place where they and their family can self-isolate and thereby restrict the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, which CDC describes as “a historic threat to public health.”

“Under this order, a landlord, which is the owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from any residential property in any jurisdiction to which this order applies during the effective period of the order,” said the CDC order. A covered person is any tenant, lessee, or resident of a residential property provided by a landlord.

Although this is good news for people who are on the brink of eviction, this order is only a moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, and does not provide any relief for individuals who are obligated to pay rent, make a housing payment, or comply with any other obligation that individuals may have under any contract that includes: tenancy, lease, or similar contracts. This means that renters will still be required to pay back the full amount they owe once the order expires in December.

The CDC order also prevents the charging, collecting of fees, penalties, or interest as a result of not paying rent or other housing payment in a timely matter. CDC also stated that in order to use the order, the individual must provide a copy of the declaration form to their landlord, or owner of the residential property, or the person who has the right to get them evicted or removed from where they are residing.

CDC stated that this form should be presented when:

1) The individual has used the best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;

2) The individual either (i) expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income in 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), (ii) was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or (iii) received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;

3) The individual is unable to pay the full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work; or

4) The individual is using the best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other non-discretionary expenses; and

5) Eviction would likely render the individual homeless— or force the individual to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting— because the individual has no other available housing options.

Additionally, under second rule of when the declaration form should be presented, renters have to sign a declaration saying that they don’t make more than $99,000 a year, or twice ($198,000) if filing a joint tax return, and that they have no other option if evicted other than homelessness or living with more people in proximity.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

CNMI wants CDC explanation on high-risk advisory

Posted On Aug 11 2020
, By
0

Guam gov takes issue with CDC label

Posted On Aug 10 2020
, By

CNMI to get $367.76K share of CDC funding

Posted On Mar 23 2020
, By

CDC says vaping may lead to lung diseases

Posted On Aug 23 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 4, 2020, 2:47 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune