TSL Foundation donates gift bags to JKPL

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation donated 152 gift bags to the Joeten Kiyu Public Library last May 25 to support JKPL’s free summer reading program that aims to encourage children, teens, and adults in the CNMI to read and retain their reading skills.

The gift bags—which included a shirt, a stuffed toy, and a mug—will be used for weekly prizes for children who submit completed activities, most books read, teens for fiction writing, raffle prizes, and more.

“We graciously extend an un dangkulo na si yuús maáse to the Tan Siu Lin Foundation for their generous donation of 152 goodie bags filled with awesome swag for the 2021 Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go. These prizes will help our children feel proud about their summer reading accomplishments,” JKPL library director Erlinda C. Naputi said. The program’s theme this year is “Tails and Tales.”

Tan Siu Lin Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino said the foundation is honored to be part of a program that is committed to the continued education of community members, especially the youth.

With the program, students can avoid the “summer slide” or a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that happens when school isn’t in session. According to Naputi, children and teens who aren’t reading or participating in other learning activities during summer can lose up to two months of academic skills achieved during the school year.

“Children who see their parents and other adults in their lives reading tend to read more and build healthy reading habits. We want our children to achieve their reading goals and feel proud of what they have accomplished. The Summer Reading Program is one way we encourage everyone in the CNMI to value the importance of reading and access to information,” Naputi said.

JKPL technical services librarian Beth B. Demapan said the program will be available on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota and is open to the first 300 registered participants by category, with priorities to underserved and underprivileged children.

JKPL launched its Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go last year with the theme “Imagine Your Story.” The packages included school supplies, face masks, hand sanitizers, books and learning activities to keep families occupied while avoiding the summer slide. JKPL distributed 1,869 packages-to-go to more than 600 participants on all three islands from July 2020 to August 2020. (PR)