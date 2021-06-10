TSL Foundation donates gift bags to JKPL

By
|
Posted on Jun 11 2021

Tag:
Share

Joeten Kiyu Public Library staff members pose for a photo with Tan Siu Lin Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino, fifth from left, and assistant manager Raymond Zapanta, leftmost, after receiving the donated gift bags for the JKPL Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go late last month at the TSLF office in Garapan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation donated 152 gift bags to the Joeten Kiyu Public Library last May 25 to support JKPL’s free summer reading program that aims to encourage children, teens, and adults in the CNMI to read and retain their reading skills.

The gift bags—which included a shirt, a stuffed toy, and a mug—will be used for weekly prizes for children who submit completed activities, most books read, teens for fiction writing, raffle prizes, and more.

“We graciously extend an un dangkulo na si yuús maáse to the Tan Siu Lin Foundation for their generous donation of 152 goodie bags filled with awesome swag for the 2021 Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go. These prizes will help our children feel proud about their summer reading accomplishments,” JKPL library director Erlinda C. Naputi said. The program’s theme this year is “Tails and Tales.”

Tan Siu Lin Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino said the foundation is honored to be part of a program that is committed to the continued education of community members, especially the youth.

With the program, students can avoid the “summer slide” or a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that happens when school isn’t in session. According to Naputi, children and teens who aren’t reading or participating in other learning activities during summer can lose up to two months of academic skills achieved during the school year.

“Children who see their parents and other adults in their lives reading tend to read more and build healthy reading habits. We want our children to achieve their reading goals and feel proud of what they have accomplished. The Summer Reading Program is one way we encourage everyone in the CNMI to value the importance of reading and access to information,” Naputi said.

JKPL technical services librarian Beth B. Demapan said the program will be available on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota and is open to the first 300 registered participants by category, with priorities to underserved and underprivileged children.

JKPL launched its Summer Reading Program Package-to-Go last year with the theme “Imagine Your Story.” The packages included school supplies, face masks, hand sanitizers, books and learning activities to keep families occupied while avoiding the summer slide. JKPL distributed 1,869 packages-to-go to more than 600 participants on all three islands from July 2020 to August 2020. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

birthday
0

JKPL hosts birthday surprise for junior volunteer

Posted On May 26 2021
, By
0

Registration begins June 1 for JKPL’s Summer Reading Program

Posted On May 26 2021
, By
0

JKPL main lobby closed for 2 months for construction repairs

Posted On May 03 2021
, By
0

JKPL gets $211K ARPA grant

Posted On Apr 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

hope

Building the CNMI’s future ocean conservationists

Posted On Jun 10 2021
Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 9, 2021

Posted On Jun 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 7, 2021

Posted On Jun 07 2021

Community Briefs - June 4, 2021

Posted On Jun 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 11, 2021, 1:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune