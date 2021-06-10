DPS chief goes on medical leave

House hearing on budget will not push through today
By
|
Posted on Jun 11 2021

Tag:
Share

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero, who did not show up at last Tuesday’s budget hearing, has gone on medical leave. This means a House Ways and Means Committee plan to resume its budget hearing today, Friday, will not push through.

Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) told Saipan Tribune that Guerrero called him up yesterday morning to inform him that he is on medical leave for possibly two weeks and asked to reschedule the budget hearing.

“So it seems like he’s able to come before the committee but just asked that he can do it at a later time…” Manglona said.

Manglona said he will confirm if Guerrero is back in a week and a half and then they will schedule the hearing when the commissioner is available.

He said Guerrero apologized for failing to attend Tuesday’s hearing and explained there was an emergency on Tinian that he needed to attend.

Manglona said the commissioner suggested that the committee just go on recess and reschedule the hearing, rather than proceed with only some DPS staff and without him.

After the committee completed the hearing on the budget for the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services yesterday afternoon, Manglona announced that the resumption of the hearing for DPS budget today, Friday, will not push through as Guerrero had called that he’s on medical leave.

The announcement provoked mixed reactions among some lawmakers and other people in the House chamber.

Guerrero’s absence at the DPS budget hearing last Tuesday disappointed some committee members and left many questions unanswered. Manglona then announced the continuation of the hearing for today, hoping to have Guerrero in the chamber.

Tuesday’s DPS budget hearing only had DPS director for Administration Kaye Inos, DPS Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana Leon Guerrero, and DPS human resources manager Esther Delos Reyes.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Sablan: OPA says some DPS vehicles not properly accounted for, other concerns

Posted On Jun 10 2021
, By
0

DPS chief no-show at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 09 2021
, By
0

DPS still searching for armed man

Posted On May 10 2021
, By
0

100% of DPS personnel now fully vaccinated

Posted On Apr 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

hope

Building the CNMI’s future ocean conservationists

Posted On Jun 10 2021
Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 9, 2021

Posted On Jun 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 7, 2021

Posted On Jun 07 2021

Community Briefs - June 4, 2021

Posted On Jun 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 11, 2021, 1:28 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune