Tsukagoshi leads the way for NMI

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2022

Tag:
Share

Lina Tsukagoshi in action in the 2022 Pacific Oceania Juniors Championship at the Regional Tennis Center in Lautoka, Fiji. (ITF)

Lina Tsukagoshi, the only girls 12-and-under tennis player in the NMI delegation, has won three of her four singles matches four days into the 2022 Pacific Oceania Juniors Championship at the Regional Tennis Center in Lautoka, Fiji.

CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race said that Tsukagoshi “has been doing very well as our only girls 12 player.” 

“Our kids have been playing better as the tournament goes on, especially in the 14s,” added Race about the team.

Irin Chung, Hannah Chae, and Hoo Wang all qualified for the girls 14 quarterfinal, with Chung reaching the semifinals after beating Chae in two sets in the quarterfinals. 

In the girls 14 singles, Anna Kwon won against Alisha Kanegai of Vanuatu, 6-4, 1-6, 10-5, to advance to the semifinals alongside Chung.

Hoo Wang lost to Australia’s Raetea Rongo in three sets imn the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-2, 3-10.

Over in the girls 14 doubles, Chung paired up with Guam’s Leila Mercado and lost to Vanuatu’s Alisha Kanegai and Ashanti Ligo, 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys 14s singles, Nason Wessel won against Bing Low of Australia in three tough sets to advance to the semifinals, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.

June Yu lost to Tahiti’s Hiva Kelly in two sets in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 3-6.

La Hunn Lam lost as well to Tahiti’s Keanu Lei Foc in two sets in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1.

In the boys 14 doubles, Lam and Seung Woo “Henry” Choi paired up to defeat Solomon Islands’ John Taufunu and Vanuatu’s Alessandro Traverso, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

In the girls 16 singles, Serin Chung qualified for the quarterfinals as well but lost to Tahiti’s Tavero Chung in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 6-10.

Savita Sikkel won in three sets against Guam’s Amelia Terlaje in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals, 6-2, 3-6, 8-10.

In the boys 16, David Kwon reached the semifinals of the doubles event with Guam’s Andy Cajigan. Kwon also won his singles match against Titus Paul of Samoa in an easy two sets, 6-0, 6-0.

As of yesterday morning, the breakdown of the qualifications for the quarterfinals by country, starting with the boys 14 are, Tahiti with three, the NMI with two, and Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Samoa with one apiece. 

For the girls 14’s, it’s the NMI with three and Cook Islands, Tahiti, Guam, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa with one each. 

Today is Day 6 of the tournament. Results of the next matches will be published in tomorrow’s edition of Saipan Tribune.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

NMI returns to COVID Community Level Low

Posted On Sep 09 2022
, By
SSC
0

NMI swimmers reset nine PBs in Peru

Posted On Sep 08 2022
, By
0

40th COVID-19-related death in NMI

Posted On Aug 24 2022
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 40th COVID-19-related death in NMI

Posted On Aug 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2022, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune