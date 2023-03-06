Tsunami Saipan holds sendoff for Juhn

Share











Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center gave CNMI national swimming team member Juhn Tenorio a fitting sendoff last Thursday at Saipan Kinpachi Restaurant.

Tenorio left Saipan for Japan last Friday as he begins his freshman year at Hosei University, where he also began training with the varsity swimming team last month.

“It was a great time! I spent my last days on the island with the people I care and love the most. I’m grateful that they spent time with me despite their own strict schedule. I was only back for four days but I think we got the most out of it. I have no regrets left behind,” said the 18-year-old Marianas High School alumnus.

As for what he expects in his first year at Hosei University and trying to get into the college’s prestigious swimming team, Tenorio said he couldn’t be more hyped.



“I feel excited because I finally get to learn what I actually have interest in and I know it will benefit me in the future.”

Tsunami Saipan head coach Hiroyuki Kimura wished his ward good luck in his college career, adding that he’s glad his home club was able to give him a proper send-off.

He added that if he wanted to, Tenorio could’ve easily made it to a Division III swimming team with not much difficulty and would even be its top

swimmer.

“However, he did not dare to choose such an easy path and chose the challenge of making it a strong team in Division I. It is exactly the Tsunami Saipan spirit! As a coach, that makes me really proud. I believe Juhn will win the seat of regular member in the future [at Hosei University].”

Aside from Tsunami Saipan members and coaches, the sendoff party was also graced by Hayato Sato, a former Hosei University swimming team leader, who was visiting Saipan.

Other Tsunami swimmers who swam for Division I teams in the U.S. and Japan include Rezne Wong and Kensuke Kimura.

Last month when he started training with the varsity team, Tenorio admitted that it was tough and challenging.

“I wake up about 4:15am and prepare my gear, bike to the train station for about 20 minutes, and from the train station we walk another 20 minutes to the practice facility. It’s a struggle and it does get hard sometimes but I’m enjoying everything at the moment. Spending time with my comrades, practicing, gym work, and recovery. All these things make me happy not only as any athlete but as a person.”

Aside from swimming about 6-8 kilometers a day, Tenorio’s routine also included three hours working out in the gym everyday.