Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

To better develop the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning will be holding town hall meetings across Saipan and are inviting the community to attend and lend their expertise and input on the matter.

The town hall meetings will take place every Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 until March 16 in the villages of Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, Chalan Kanoa, and San Antonio.

The main discussion of these meeting will be focused on what areas are actually threatened by a tsunami, where one can find a space for assembling during an evacuation, and evaluate and discuss the best routes and evacuation in such assembly areas. HSEM and the PCRP are seeking the community’s inputs and expertise on not only planning but also to add if there needs to be any revision made to the current evacuation zone maps.

The first meeting will kick off today in Achugao and will be held at the Tanapag Middle School, from 5pm to 7pm, then the session for residents of Garapan will have their meeting on Thursday, March 9, at the Garapan Elementary School, also from 5pm to 7pm.

For individuals who reside in Susupe and the areas of Chalan Kanoa close to Susupe, the Marianas High School will be open next Tuesday, March 14, for this event, and for those in San Antonio and Chalan Kanoa, the last session will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School. All sessions will be from 5pm until 7pm.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information on the community-based event, or to make special inquiries you may email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org.