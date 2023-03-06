Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

By
|
Posted on Mar 07 2023
Share

To better develop the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning will be holding town hall meetings across Saipan and are inviting the community to attend and lend their expertise and input on the matter.

The town hall meetings will take place every Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 until March 16 in the villages of Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, Chalan Kanoa, and San Antonio.

The main discussion of these meeting will be focused on what areas are actually threatened by a tsunami, where one can find a space for assembling during an evacuation, and evaluate and discuss the best routes and evacuation in such assembly areas. HSEM and the PCRP are seeking the community’s inputs and expertise on not only planning but also to add if there needs to be any revision made to the current evacuation zone maps.

The first meeting will kick off today in Achugao and will be held at the Tanapag Middle School, from 5pm to 7pm, then the session for residents of Garapan will have their meeting on Thursday, March 9, at the Garapan Elementary School, also from 5pm to 7pm.

For individuals who reside in Susupe and the areas of Chalan Kanoa close to Susupe, the Marianas High School will be open next Tuesday, March 14, for this event, and for those in San Antonio and Chalan Kanoa, the last session will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School. All sessions will be from 5pm until 7pm.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information on the community-based event, or to make special inquiries you may email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 7, 2023, 6:20 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune