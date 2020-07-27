Tsunami Saipan swimmers carry on

Share







Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan swimmers are taking it one day at a time as they returned to actual training sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsunami Saipan head coach Hiro Kimura said their swimmers are practicing now both in the pool and in the ocean and are strictly following safety protocols set by government authorities as well as guidelines that the club itself created to return to the waters safely and responsibly.

“Initially, our swimmers were devoted to self-training at home, but recently we started to practice in the water, little by little. We are now brushing up basic skills (drill works) and doing anaerobic training (short sprint) in the pool and aerobics training in the ocean,” Kimura said.

Each training session has a limited number of participants with no more than eight swimmers allowed to join. Thirty Tsunami Saipan swimmers have resumed working out with the club and Kimura said they have to hold multiple sessions in one day. Record holders and those who have represented the CNMI in off-island competitions practice from Monday to Friday, while swimmers in the lower level group train three or four times, and beginners work out only once a week.

“It’s a very restrictive and difficult situation, but Saipan swimmers are doing their best to practice every day. Everyone is able to maintain the same swimming level before COVID-19 and many swimmers are improving,” the Tsunami Saipan coach said.

Kimura reiterated that limiting the number of swimmers on deck to practice and enforcing safety precautions are their priorities and the club appreciates the parents and the swimmers themselves for understanding this unique setup. Every swimmer must undergo temperature check before entering the training venue and should wear facemask and observe social distancing when doing drills outside the water and in the pool. Kimura, on the other hand, wears protective gear when having one-on-one instructions with beginners.

With the restrictions and uncertainties that the pandemic has brought to everyone, Kimura said it will be best for them to prepare for tournaments next year.

“I think it will be difficult to participate in international competitions this year, but many big competitions are waiting for us next year. We will do our best to practice with that goal in mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tsunami Saipan swimmers and officials would like to thank Jerry Tan for assisting them in finding a venue for their practice sessions.