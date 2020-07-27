CUC board OKs transfer of $1.86M for power projects

Only $2.2M left from $12M restricted account intended to replace power engine 8
By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board chair Miranda V. Manglona, extreme right, presides over a special meeting Friday, in which the board approved CUC management’s request to transfer $1.86 million from its restricted account to a non-restricted account for power generation projects. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors approved Friday CUC management’s request for the transfer of $1.86 million from its restricted account to non-restricted account for power generation projects.

CUC board chair Miranda V. Manglona, directors Matthew Holley, and Jovita Paulino, and Commonwealth Development Authority board chair Ignacio Perez approved the request during the board’s special meeting at the CUC’s conference room in Dandan Friday.

CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho briefly explained the need for the additional funding and let CUC power plant senior engineer Bradley Neuse hold a presentation about the projects.

Neuse said the additional funding is needed to address unanticipated and urgent power generation costs, including ongoing engine overhauls, engine repairs, and emergency power supply. “The goal of this funding is to continue critical repairs to ensure adequate power reserve capacity is maintained throughout the ongoing and upcoming engine overhauls and repairs,” he said.

Out of the originally approved $7.3-million funding, $6.87 million has already been spent for engine overhauls and repairs, leaving a balance of $430,000, Neuse said.

Bradley said $1.86 million is needed because of the emergency costs that is worth $2.29 million: $560,000 in additional engine overhaul costs, $100,000 for engine one temporary foundation repair, $670,000 for engine one permanent foundation repair, and $957,000 for Aggreko Power rental extension.

Bradley said the approval of the additional $1.86 million would eliminate CUC’s dependency on Aggreko and increase engine redundancy, power generation, and power reserve capacity.

In a later interview, Camacho said the power generation division did a wonderful job in preparing the plans for the next six months and to see the board of directors supporting them.

Camacho said the restricted account is specifically intended to replace power engine number eight, but the idea is CUC is going to replenish that account as more revenues come in.

Last January, the CUC board approved CUC management’s request for the transfer of $1.3 million needed to pay Aggreko for a 90-day extension on top of the original $1.5-million 90-day contract for a temporary electric power supply while CUC’s generator engines are down for overhaul and repair.

The board approved the transfer of $1.3 million from CUC’s restricted account to unrestricted account for use to extend the Aggreko’s contract and also to install a fuel pipeline.

With the board’s January decision, the board at the time had already released a total of $7.3 million for the emergency repair and overhaul of power engines at Power Plant 1 and to pay Aggreko.

Last November, the board approved the release of $6 million from CUC’s $12 million restricted account. The $6 million was intended for the $1.5-million 90-day contract with Aggreko; $300,000 repair of engine No. 6; $2 million for overhaul of power engine No. 5; and $2 million for the overhaul of power engine No. 7.

CUC’s original plan was, once the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburses CUC, that $6 million taken from the restricted account will be replenished and that any used funds from that amount will also be returned to the restricted account.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Solar power seen to cut CHCC’s power bill by 20%

Posted On Jul 28 2020
, By
0

CUC to CHCC: Pay $5M power bill

Posted On Jul 22 2020
, By
0

Beyond unfair IPI forcing us to pay housing rent, CUC charges—IPI staff

Posted On Jul 16 2020
, By
0

CUC cuts power to IPI barracks

Posted On May 28 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2020, 7:29 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune