Tsunami town hall goes to Hopwood

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning is holding a town hall meeting today, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School, from 5pm until 7pm, to seek public input in developing the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes.

The main discussion of this meeting will be focused on what areas are actually threatened by a tsunami, where one can find a space to assemble during an evacuation, and evaluate and discuss the best routes and evacuation in such assembly areas. HSEM and the PCRP are seeking the community’s inputs and expertise on not only planning but also to add if there needs to be any revision made to the current evacuation zone maps.

The teams have already visited Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, and Chalan Kanoa.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information on the community-based event, or to make special inquiries you may email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org. (PR)