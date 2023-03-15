Political lessons learned

By
|
Posted on Mar 16 2023
Share

We are now seeing and learning about the horrific fraud that was played on voters in the U.S. mainland and in the CNMI. The truth is finally coming to the light, as we say, about Fox that shouldn’t even be considered a real news network, given the lies they have been spreading and knowing they were lies! It’s a sad time for the many American voters who believed and fell for the lies that Fox was spreading about the election and the Jan. 6, insurrection. I truly feel sorry for the Fox viewers who were caught up in the lies and coverup but I’m also ecstatic that the truth has finally found the light to shine on Fox for all to see. I never watched Fox because I knew they were a bunch of manipulators of the truth and it only took common sense to see it, but the problem was that too many Americans didn’t want to hear the truth because it’s like my friend Fabian says: “They can’t handle the truth.” If you are still watching Fox after the recent revelations then we can only pray that you will one day see the light and find your way to the real news network. I hope Fox viewers learned their lesson as America knows the truth.

The bigger problem is there was an entire political party (the GOP in the U.S. mainland and in the CNMI) was endorsing Trump and the Fox lies, which greatly contributed to voters being fooled and manipulated all in the name of one person, Trump. Don’t forget, Ralph was the first governor to go public for Trump and rushed to Washington to take a picture with him, but in the end Trump didn’t do anything to help the CNMI and we now know about all of the alleged crimes that Ralph committed that harmed the CNMI, yet he fooled over 6,000 voters.

I tried to warn readers about how our GOP was no different from the GOP in the mainland and I’m sure many of our citizens are now seeing the light too, which is why the GOP’s reign over the CNMI is over, as the majority of voters did see the light and chose better! It’s just sad the people who are suffering the most on Tinian and Luta.

Maybe it’s true what P.T. Barnum said about a sucker being born every minute, as we had over 6,000 voters who were literally suckered. I just pray they have seen the light and learned their lesson. I just hope my critics and naysayers now realize they need to give my admonitions much more weight and consideration, especially if you’ve learned your lesson, because you know to stop believing the hype, deflecting, gaslighting and lies and be smarter in voting for the truly honorable, humble and dedicated-to-the-people candidates so we don’t ever have to experience another Trump or Ralph in our future.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 16, 2023, 7:19 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune