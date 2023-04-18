Turn over your unused meds this Saturday

Share











s part of the National Take Back Initiative, the U.S Justice Department’s Drug Enforcement Administration will once again be collecting unused and expired medication for disposal. In the CNMI, Take Back Day will be this Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Turn in locations will be open throughout the CNMI, with Saipan’s location at the main lobby of the Commonwealth Healthcare Center. Those living on Rota can turn in their unused and/or expired medicines to the Rota Heath Center in Songsong, while for those on Tinian, the turn-in locations will be at the Tinian Health Center in San Jose. All locations will be receiving medicines on Saturday, from 10am until 2pm.

Individuals are encouraged to turn in their unused or expired medication for a safe and anonymous disposal, and all medicines will be accepted except new or used needles and syringes, which will not be accepted.

For more information visit www.dea.gov or call (808) 541-1930.