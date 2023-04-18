SCS Art Show and Young Writers Showcase on Thursday

Share











The public is invited to attend Saipan Community School’s Annual Art Show and Young Writers Showcase on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The SCS Art Show is a wonderful opportunity to view and appreciate the diverse art curriculum offered at the school. A wide variety of selected student pieces will be on display that evening. Student artwork ranges in complexity from Kindergarten through 8th grade.

“It is a goal at Saipan Community School to provide students with an exceptional art education. We seek to nurture the artistry and creativity in each and every one of our students,” said the school in a news release yesterday.

The SCS Young Writers Workshop will also be displaying written work from Kindergarten all the way through the 8th grade. “This part of our event is to promote poetry and creative writing in our school,” the school statement adds.

“There is such inspiring young talent in our school,” said SCS principal Amanda Allen Dunn. “We’re so blessed to have this opportunity to showcase and share their talents with our community in both these areas.”

The Saipan Community Campus is undergoing improvements with repairs and construction, which is why the event has been moved to the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

“Join us! Seeing the talent from the next generation of artists and writers is very inspiring and exciting. But no one is more excited to see the show than a student who has her very own artwork and/or written work on display,” the news release states. (PR)