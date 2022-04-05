Turning carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel

United and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures announce collaboration with biotech firm to create new fuel sources
By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2022
Share

This United Airlines plane was the first flight to use 100% sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. (United Airlines)

United Airlines Ventures and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures has announced a collaboration with Houston-based biotech firm Cemvita Factory to commercialize the production of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, intended to be developed through a revolutionary new process using carbon dioxide and synthetic microbes.

UAV also announced an equity investment in Cemvita Factory. OLCV, a subsidiary of Occidental, is a founding investor in Cemvita Factory.

SAF is an alternative to jet fuel that uses non-petroleum feedstock and offers lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. United has invested in more SAF production than any other airline.

“At United, we have been consistent in leading the airline industry with bold action when it comes to fighting climate change—companies like Cemvita Factory to create and commercialize new SAF technologies,” said Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures. “This is truly a global imperative, and this cooperation with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures reflects our dedication to building relationships across sectors and working with companies aligned with our sustainability goals.”

United and OLCV have previously worked together on new approaches to combat climate change. Together, UAV and OLCV will fund development work at Cemvita to convert carbon dioxide into hydrocarbons for SAF. If performance targets are achieved, UAV and OLCV plan to form a joint venture to commercialize the technology. This includes funding projects such as pilot and demo plants, engineering studies, financing construction and operating SAF plants.

“The use of SAF is a promising approach that we believe can significantly reduce global emissions from aviation and further decarbonization initiatives to combat climate change,” said Richard Jackson, president, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Oxy. “We are eager to collaborate with United and Cemvita to accelerate SAF innovation to reach commercial scale.”

Last Thursday’s announcement makes Cemvita the third SAF-related technology to receive an investment from UAV. Launched in 2021, UAV targets startups, upcoming technologies, and sustainability concepts that will complement United’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050—without relying on traditional carbon offsets. United has aggressively pursued strategic investments in SAF producers and revolutionary technologies including carbon capture, hydrogen-electric engines, electric regional aircraft, and urban air mobility. SAF has the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint on a lifecycle basis.

Cemvita Factory uses synthetic biology to turn carbon dioxide into chemicals and alternative fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel. Cemvita is among the first to employ this technology to support heavy industry decarbonization and, find ways to use microbiology to turn carbon dioxide into fuel. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 6, 2022, 11:16 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune