UFO’s ‘Pistang Pinoy’ returns this Sunday

Posted on Jun 08 2022

The United Filipino Organization of Saipan is inviting the CNMI community to a celebration of the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day on Sunday, June 12, at the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe, with the long awaited “Pistang Pinoy,” which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The theme of this year’s Philippines Independence Day (Araw ng Kalayaan) is “Pagsuong sa Hamon ng Panibagong Bukas” (“Rise to the challenge of a new beginning”).

The festivities from 10am to 8pm are expected to feature a variety of food vendors, small businesses, raffles with big prizes, and exciting games and live entertainment, which includes the Filipino games “Hep Hep Hooray” and “Pera o Kahon.”

To begin the celebration, there will be a flag raising of the Philippine flag. This ceremony is usually done by honorary Philippine consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago but, with his passing last year, it will be done by volunteers this year.

“We would like to remember the hard work and sacrifice that many members of our Filipino community endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of us have experienced different kinds of hardship and loss, we also experienced the unity, positivity, compassion, and selflessness of many of our Filipino brothers and sisters to rebuild and reconnect with those of us who are struggling. As a community, we should be proud of our ability to look out for one another and remain strong in the face of any challenges that come our way,” said UFO president Mar Masilungan in a statement.

Some sponsors of this year’s “Pistang Pinoy” are IT&E, who is a gold sponsor, RNV Construction and Tan Siu Li Foundation, both silver sponsors, and the Marianas Business Plaza, and Radiocom/KWAW Magic 100 FM.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

