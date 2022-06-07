Torres confident arrivals will be smooth for all participants of Pacific Mini Games

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is confident that arrivals at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport will be smooth for the athletes from different countries and territories participating in the Pacific Mini Games 2022.

In response to questions during a radio press briefing last said Friday, Torres commended U.S. Customs and Border Protection CNMI Ports director Jeff Hofschneider for the assistance he has given the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota on June 17 to 25, 2022. Twenty-countries and territories will participate in nine sports.

Torres said Hofschneider has been helping with visa requests, travel recommendations, and the arrivals process at the airport for all participants.

“I know that in the beginning we’re going to have some hiccups. But as we fix those barriers and those hiccups, I believe that the following flights will be smoother than the first and second one,” the governor said.

He said they are preparing on all angles—from the airport down to the facilities— to make sure that the track and field, baseball field, and other facilities are ready. Torres said they are working on smooth transition for all athletes and coaches that are participating.

“We are gearing up for this and we look forward to their arrivals,” he said.

The governor said the CNMI government does have financial commitments in order for this Pacific Mini Games to move forward.

Torres said they know how important the event is for athletes here in the Marianas.

“This is our first time that the Pacific Mini Games to be held here. So we have the financial obligation and we have met the financial obligation. And we foresee completing our financial obligations,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

