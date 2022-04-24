Umangs 1 upends Umangs 2 for elementary caging title

Koblerville Elementary School 1 players join their coach Francis Mendiola in receiving their trophy and medals after winning the championship of the IT&E Interscholastic Co-ed Elementary School Basketball League 2021-2022 last Saturday in the Marianas High School Gymnasium. Joining them in the photo are Public School System Athletic Program director Nick Gross and Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation officials led by president James Lee. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In a battle of sister teams, Koblerville Elementary School 1 showed no love lost to KES 2 when the two met in the finals of the IT&E Interscholastic Co-ed Elementary School Basketball League 2021-2022 last Saturday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Umangs 1 got off to a jackrabbit start and doubled up Umang 2, 16-8, in the first 10 minutes of action behind the 6 points of Jairiul Pangilinan. KES 2, however, rallied in the second half with Marcus Nego unloading all his 5 points in the final 10 minutes of the ballgame.

KES 1 fortunately got clutch baskets from Dezmon Camacho and Kyler Laniyo in the final minutes of the contest to escape with the 4-point win, 25-21. The championship team is also made up of Maike Santos, Anlea Masga, Shino Odoshi, Fierra Kaipat, Jmark Hiden, Tim Espiritu, Sage Anderson, and Greg Teregeyo and coached by Francis Mendiola.

“I am very proud and happy to see that the hard work the students put into the practice and games have paid off. The team is overjoyed with the win. The students, parents, staff, and community of Koblerville and San Antonio are proud of this accomplishment,” said Mendiola.

He also thanked the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation and PSS Athletic Program for coordinating the event for the students and giving them the opportunity to participate and play basketball.

“I would also like to thank KES’ Student Council for purchasing two adjustable basketball hoops from Joeten Superstore. Special thanks to Joeten Superstore’s store manager Jason Sablan for helping us get these essential equipment to help our students get ready for the tournament. Without your help, our students would not have been able to practice and prepare for this event. A big thank you to all our parents who supported their children by being present and allowing them to participate.”

Mendiola added that players and coaches deserve the lion’s share of praise for winning the co-ed caging diadem again.

“We would like to dedicate our victory first of all to the players who put in the work. Second, to the coaches including Mr. Joe Etpison, Mr. Greg Blas, and myself for guiding our students on how to learn the basic fundamentals of basketball. Our players learned to play basic fundamental basketball which includes practicing their layups, rebound, put-backs, and shooting within 10 feet from the hoop. An important factor was also the fact that we had two separate teams that got to play together during practice to help strengthen their game skills,” he said.

Mendiola also said one of the keys of a successful basketball program even in the elementary level is: “consistency with the teaching of the basic fundamentals and continuing to instill trust and teamwork in the game. At the same time, never forgetting to enjoy the game of basketball.”

Umangs 1 advanced to the one-game finals after beating Garapan Elementary School 1, 24-14. Umangs 2, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the championship game after drubbing Tinian Elementary School, 18-9.

The IT&E Interscholastic Co-ed Elementary School Basketball League 2021-2022 season is being organized by the Public School System Athletic Program with help from NMIBF.

Championship game
KES 1 25 – Pangilinan 9, Tenorio 6, Camacho 4, Duenas 4, Laniyo 2.
KES 2 21 – John 8, Nego 4, Rebuenog 2, Hosain 2, Defang 2, Rogolifoi 2.
Scoring by halves: 16-8, 25-21.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
