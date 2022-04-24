Free cancer screening at CHCC

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Northern Marianas Oncology Center is offering comprehensive cancer screening at no cost to residents of the CNMI.

The newly created Cancer and Associated Risks Early Screening, or CARES, Project aims to screen for and prevent common cancers. Persons who chew betel nut, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or have a history of cancer in their family are at a higher risk of developing cancer. The project will provide no-cost cancer prevention counseling and vaccines, as well as screening advice and testing, with follow-up session to discuss the results.

“Having cancer is always life changing for our patients, their families, and their close community,” said Dr. Peter Brett, CHCC oncologist. “At the Northern Marianas Oncology Center, we promise to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art cancer care for our community, with the goals of improving quality and length of life.”

The program is available to all people who live in the CNMI, from teens on up, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sex, or citizenship. CHCC intends to have the program be as inclusive as possible.

“We think it is important to screen for and prevent cancer so that we will have less cancer in the CNMI,” added Brett. “And if cancer develops, it will be caught at an earlier stage. When it is possible to cure our patient’s cancer, we will put forth every effort to maximize the chance of cure.”

To schedule an appointment with a health care provider for a no-cost cancer screening and prevention visit, call (670) 234-8950 and ask for Oncology, or the Cancer Screening Program.

For more information about the CHCC Northern Marianas Oncology Center, visit www.chcc.health/cancercenter.php. (CHCC)

