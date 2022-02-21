Umangs 2 tops co-ed volleyball tourney

Share











Koblerville Elementary School 2 sent off its graduating fifth graders with a championship after winning the 2021-2022 Co-ed Elementary Volleyball Championships last Saturday at the ChaCha Oceanview Middle School.

The Umangs met Oleai Elementary School 2 in the winner-take-all finals and defeated the Turtles, 21-12.

Coach Joe Etpison’s team actually raced to an 8-1 advantage before the Turtles rallied and took the lead and eventually trailed by 4 points, 10-8.

The lead would swing back and forth between the two teams with the Umangs eventually wresting the lead for good 12-10 before scoring 9 of the next 11 points to seal the deal. As always, whoever controlled the service game got the upper hand in the game and Etpison said his team really emphasized a good service game during practices.

“We’ve practiced a lot on our serving game. We made them focus just to get it over the net. Focus and get a target and just focus on the target. That’s all,” he said.

The KES 2 team is made up of Rayvan Secharmidal, Jon Rebuenog, Mailee Santos, Phaungwodee Claridayles, Brayden Babauta, Marina Masga, Morris Atalig, Dermalin Hamo, Gavin Rogolifoi, Dezmon Camacho, and Greg Teregeyo.

Etpison hopes winning the 2021-2022 Co-ed Elementary Volleyball Championships will forever be seared in the memory of the Umangs’ players.

“You will always remember this event, this championship in 2022. When you go to different schools, you’ll wish you go back to elementary again,” he said.

The KES 2 coach said it’s a homecoming of sorts for the Co-ed Elementary Volleyball Championships perpetual plaque as they also won the title two years ago in 2020. William S. Reyes Elementary School won it all last year.

“We attribute this championship run to practice and teamwork. We were able to correct each other and play together and just have fun. Because if they’re not having fun we cannot work together as a team. Most of our fifth graders it’s their last school year that’s why they made the most of it. They gave their best. Only one or two in the roster will be left.”

Etpison also dedicated the championship to the parents of KES 2’s players.

“It’s the parents support that allowed their kids to come despite of COVID. They trust us to make their kids come and play and stay safe.”

He also thanked the Public School System Athletic Programs, led by director Nick Gross, for continuing the co-ed elementary school volleyball season despite of the COVID-19 pandemic. It can recalled that Gross and company had to cancel the league and its place was a one-day tournament.

“The tournament format was better than nothing. At least the kids got to play,” said Etpison.

KES 2 topped Pool B of the scaled down one-day tournament with a 3-0 win-loss record then defeated OES 1 in the quarterfinals, 21-13. The Umang then played sister-team KES 1 in the semifinals and punched its finals ticket with a 21-18 win.

OES 2, meanwhile, finished No. 1 in Pool A with a 4-0 record. The Turtles then got past Garapan Elementary School in the semis, 20-15, to set up the championship duel against the Umangs. GES earlier defeated Tinian in the quarterfinals despite trailing 15-20 at one point as the Mallards rallied behind Kanoa Owens’ clutch service game.

Other teams that took part in the 2021-2022 Co-ed Elementary Volleyball Championships were Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, William S. Reyes Elementary School, Saipan International School, and Kagman Elementary School.