12 hospitalized, 222 new cases

A total of 12 individuals are hospitalized right now as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest report of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Of that number, six are unvaccinated, five are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. One of the 12 is on a ventilator.

This comes as 222 more have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 8,644 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 222 cases identified,119 were identified on Feb. 19, 2022 and 103 prior to Feb. 18, 2022; two of the new cases were identified on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 222 cases are pending verification.

Of the total number of cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 19, 2022, there have been 6,995 recoveries;1,623 active cases; and 26 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 8,020 of these cases were identified via community testing, while 624 were identified via travel testing.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

The report continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals aged 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

To view the schedule for Community-Based Testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. Pre-registration highly recommended as slots are limited. Reserve your slot to get tested before you line up and all slots are filled.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR)