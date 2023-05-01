Umangs sprint to boys athletics champs

By
|
Posted on May 02 2023
Share

The Koblerville Elementary School boys sprinted to the finish in the PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Athletics 2022-2023 championships last Friday night and Saturday morning at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field.

The Umangs accumulated the most points with 91 over the course of the qualifiers and the championship rounds.

Behind them are the boys of Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School with 74 points; Saipan International School with 61; Tinian Elementary School had 60; Kagman Elementary School collected 46; William S. Reyes Elementary School had 45; Agape Christian School got 40; Oleai Elementary School had 38; Sinapalo Elementary School collected 28; Brilliant Star School came out with 17; Garapan Elementary School had 15; Grace Christian Academy had 10; and San Vicente Elementary School had 2.

In the championship rounds on Friday, the Umangs dominated the short distance 60m, 100m, and 400m sprinting events, along with the softball throw event.

The 12U boys 60m was topped by Ben Hossain at 8.58; second to him was Juan Caraballo of KagES at 8.76; and third was Conan Iakopo from GTC at 8.92 seconds.

Dean Aldan came in first in the 9U boys 100m; second was Kintinio Eleisiar of GTC at 16.28; and third was Daviray Indalecio from KagES at 16.55 seconds.

The 12U boys 100m was the same Top 3 as the 12U boys 60m—Ben Hossain with 14.26;  Juan Caraballo at 14.61; and Conan Iakopo at 14.92 seconds.

Dean Aldan once again topped the 9U boys 400m. Second was Eumond Peter of OES at 1:22.51; and Ezra West from SIS came in third at 1:23.19.

In the 12U boys softball throw, Logan Daniel threw the farthest at 39.86m; teammate Napu Pangelinan was second at 36.79m; and third was Niziah Dela Cruz from TES at 35.1m.

Francis Mendiola, the Umangs coach, said that their overall win was surprising. “They worked hard for it. It was one month of learning how to run fast, just running, so I’m just happy that they performed well.”

He said their strengths this season were definitely the short distance sprints and Mendiola said they now know what to work on in the longer distances for next season.

Most of the boys in his team are soccer and basketball players so Mendiola was happy that their team pulled through on top. He then thanked the Public School System, PSS Athletic Program director Nick Gross, and Northern Marianas Athletics for having the event again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

This tournament concludes the elementary school 2022-2023 sports season.

This Friday and Saturday is the middle school PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Athletics 2022-2023 championships round.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 2, 2023, 9:21 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune