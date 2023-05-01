May is Historic Preservation Month

By
|
Posted on May 02 2023
Share

Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang proclaims the month of May as Historic Preservation Month in a ceremony at the old Japanese police substation on Isley Field yesterday. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, in his capacity as acting governor yesterday, proclaimed the month of May as Historic Preservation Month in a ceremony at one of the more historic sites on Saipan—the old Japanese police substation on Isley Field near the Saipan airport.

Joining Apatang at the proclamation signing were Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Mary S. Sablan, Historic Preservation Office administrator Rita Chong, DCCA, HPO, local dignitaries, Cabinet officials, and members of the community.

Apatang thanked HPO and DCCA for their work in preserving our historical sites in the CNMI and urged all residents to recognize the importance of historic preservation and work toward a greater understanding of our history and cultures.

This year’s Historic Preservation Month theme is “People Saving Places.”

The proclamation states that the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the CNMI is represented by a vast number of archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been discovered and recorded through the CNMI.

“Protection and preservation of these sites, buildings, and landscapes provide educational, scientific, and economic benefits for the CNMI citizens. Historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride, and maintaining community character while enhancing livability. It is important to understand the role of history in our lives to appreciate the contributions made by individuals who preserve the heritage that shapes us as a people,” states part of the proclamation.

In fulfilling its mandates, the Historic Preservation Office partners with other government agencies, private companies, archaeologists, historians, students, and private citizens in enhancing archaeology and historic preservation. (Saipan Tribune)

 

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 2, 2023, 9:23 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune