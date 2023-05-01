May is Historic Preservation Month

Share











Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, in his capacity as acting governor yesterday, proclaimed the month of May as Historic Preservation Month in a ceremony at one of the more historic sites on Saipan—the old Japanese police substation on Isley Field near the Saipan airport.

Joining Apatang at the proclamation signing were Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Mary S. Sablan, Historic Preservation Office administrator Rita Chong, DCCA, HPO, local dignitaries, Cabinet officials, and members of the community.

Apatang thanked HPO and DCCA for their work in preserving our historical sites in the CNMI and urged all residents to recognize the importance of historic preservation and work toward a greater understanding of our history and cultures.

This year’s Historic Preservation Month theme is “People Saving Places.”

The proclamation states that the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the CNMI is represented by a vast number of archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been discovered and recorded through the CNMI.

“Protection and preservation of these sites, buildings, and landscapes provide educational, scientific, and economic benefits for the CNMI citizens. Historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride, and maintaining community character while enhancing livability. It is important to understand the role of history in our lives to appreciate the contributions made by individuals who preserve the heritage that shapes us as a people,” states part of the proclamation.

In fulfilling its mandates, the Historic Preservation Office partners with other government agencies, private companies, archaeologists, historians, students, and private citizens in enhancing archaeology and historic preservation. (Saipan Tribune)