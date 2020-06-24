Unique Saipan: A shop that surprises

Share







The word “unique” in its name pretty much sums up Unique Saipan’s specialty items that are one-of-a-kind. The shop sells random items that can be used at home, work, play, and as gifts. Unique Saipan is one of the small businesses on island that will bravely open on July 15 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unique Saipan is a shop that brings modern design furniture, the newest technology, many indoor creative decors, and sports equipment to Saipan. Our shop is not tailored to one theme only as we have various products like sofas, zodiac mugs, Bluetooth speakers, phone cases, toys for children, and even fitness and sports equipment like kayaks and yard basketball courts,” said shop manager Jay Li.

“We cater to local residents who want to find something that is unique and not sold in the numbers. Just unique pieces that are not available anywhere on island. People who love to shop for unique items can visit our shop and see our interesting items, ” Li added.

In terms of affordability, Li said that she is confident that their pricing is reasonable. “Our items come from U.S. mainland and China… we have an ongoing promo for customers who will get a discount whenever they purchase an item in the store.”

“Accessibility is also one our key points as we are located just next to Saipan World Resort where the old Naked Fish Restaurant was along Beach Road in Susupe. People can purchase items available at the store and since we have yet to open next month, they can pre-order from us,” Li said.

“More specialty items are on the way and the community can get updated through our Facebook page. We look forward to bringing in more unique items to the CNMI for the rest of the year,” Li added.

For more information or to pre-order, call (670) 989-5020 and (670) 783-5021or visit their Facebook: Unique Saipan.