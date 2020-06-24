Unique Saipan: A shop that surprises

By
|
Posted on Jun 25 2020
Share

A Bumblebee Bluetooth speaker for only $49.99 and other unique items will soon be available at Unique Saipan located at Susupe (next to Saipan World Resort) when it opens on July 15. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The word “unique” in its name pretty much sums up Unique Saipan’s specialty items that are one-of-a-kind. The shop sells random items that can be used at home, work, play, and as gifts. Unique Saipan is one of the small businesses on island that will bravely open on July 15 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unique Saipan is a shop that brings modern design furniture, the newest technology, many indoor creative decors, and sports equipment to Saipan. Our shop is not tailored to one theme only as we have various products like sofas, zodiac mugs, Bluetooth speakers, phone cases, toys for children, and even fitness and sports equipment like kayaks and yard basketball courts,” said shop manager Jay Li.

Folded sofa is for sale for only $129.99 at Unique Saipan.

“We cater to local residents who want to find something that is unique and not sold in the numbers. Just unique pieces that are not available anywhere on island. People who love to shop for unique items can visit our shop and see our interesting items, ” Li added.

In terms of affordability, Li said that she is confident that their pricing is reasonable. “Our items come from U.S. mainland and China… we have an ongoing promo for customers who will get a discount whenever they purchase an item in the store.”

Fitness equipment at Unique Saipan costs only $69.99.

“Accessibility is also one our key points as we are located just next to Saipan World Resort where the old Naked Fish Restaurant was along Beach Road in Susupe. People can purchase items available at the store and since we have yet to open next month, they can pre-order from us,” Li said.

“More specialty items are on the way and the community can get updated through our Facebook page. We look forward to bringing in more unique items to the CNMI for the rest of the year,” Li added.

For more information or to pre-order, call (670) 989-5020 and (670) 783-5021or visit their Facebook: Unique Saipan.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 25, 2020, 10:32 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune