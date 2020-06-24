PSS classes now set to start in August

Share







The Public School System aims to resume classes on Aug. 31 and is looking at a mix between virtual and in-class instruction to deal with the social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada was unsure about a September opening stating that a September opening was tentative. However, due to the current community vulnerability level being at Level Blue, PSS is now looking at an earlier start on Aug. 31.

According to Dr. Yvonne Pangelinan, associate commissioner for Student and Support Services, PSS has different plans for each community vulnerability level that all require approval from the Board of Education before any of them can be implemented.

If community vulnerability remains at Level Blue, PSS’ plan is to do a hybrid set up by mixing virtual learning with in-class instruction in the next school year.

Pangelinan explained there will be a certain number of students who will be on campus while others will receive instruction through remote learning. Pangelinan said the same goes for teachers and instructors—some will teach on site while others will teach online.

Pangelinan said school principals will help the PSS management team determine who among the students and teachers will be on site or online.

“Some of the factors to consider [is] who is at risk, who has pre-existing conditions, [and] who refuses to be on campus. There’s a lot of apprehension in our community and there are going to be families and PSS staff that may not want to be on-site because of their concerns. We need to provide them alternatives,” she said.

PSS is also considering a partial reopening of schools with students coming in staggered cohorts.

Pangelinan said if the community vulnerability level becomes Green, the entire student population, faculty, and staff members can return to their schools.

Pangelinan said the hybrid system and partial reopening of schools will take effect on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“There is still a threat of a resurgence of cases, so we need to put every precaution in place. We are going to go hybrid until we are absolutely sure that every child, every staff member, every teacher is safe,” Pangelinan said.