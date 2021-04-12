Unique Shop stocks up on anime toys

Share











Children and those who are still kids at heart now have a favorite store to go to on Saipan—Unique Shop in Susupe has restocked itself with toys and other knickknacks from floor to ceiling.

Just some of the items in the store include battery-powered vehicles for tots like Power Wheels, figurines from the Japanese manga series One Piece, Naruto, One Punch Man, and Gundam, Funko Pops, wooden and metal puzzles, and home kitchen sets, supermarket sets, trampolines, among others.

Unique Shop manager Jay Li said he shipped these unique and hard-to-find toys to the island out of necessity when he himself had trouble acquiring them on Saipan.

“When I tried to buy gifts for my family and friends, I always had a hard time finding them on island. A lot of my friends have no recourse but to order online. That’s why I decided to carry them here at our store,” he said.

Aside from toys, Unique Toys is open to do special orders when requested by customers.

So, will high-end Japanese super robot toys and masterpiece Transformers grace Unique Toys soon? Li said that all depends if he finds a good supplier and if the price is affordable and not out of reach of his loyal customers.

“I decided to sell relatively high-end toys…because personally I’m also a collector. I also believe there are a lot people like me here on Saipan who likes these types of toy items,” he said.

Unique Toys, much like other businesses on Saipan, hasn’t escaped the negative effects the COVID-19 pandemic exacted on the CNMI. “COVID-19 really affected our business cause our community wouldn’t go out and, because they wouldn’t go out, they won’t buy anything.”

Nonetheless, despite its number of customers slowing to a trickle, Li said Unique Shop didn’t close during the pandemic. “The business now is slow, but we do hope it will pick up soon,” he added.

As far as following the guidelines of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the store has a strict no-mask, no entry policy and everyone coming in are required to sign in and have their temperatures checked. The use of hand sanitizers and the practice of social distancing are also mandated inside the store.

Li said Unique Toys currently has discounts on selected items and they also provide free gift-wrapping.

Unique Toys is located next to West Coast Restaurant along Beach Road in Susupe. It’s open every day from 10am to 9pm. For more information, call 234-5020. You can also reach them through their Facebook page: Unique Saipan.

“If you are looking for gifts or toys for your loved ones, we accept customized and special order. Please call us or message us anytime,” said Li.